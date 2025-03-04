SportsBasketball

Trail Blazers pull away in the second half to beat the 76ers 119-102

Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons (1) tries to get a...

Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons (1) tries to get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 3, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Anfernee Simons scored 21 of his 34 points in the second half, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-102 on Monday night.

Simons shot 13 for 26, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Shaedon Sharpe added 20 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and five assists.

Andre Drummond finished with 25 points, 18 rebounds and two steals for the 76ers. Justin Edwards added 16 points and six rebounds.

The Trail Blazers trailed 61-56 at the half but outscored the 76ers by 22 points in the second half.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland is 4-1 on its seven-game trip, with the only loss at Cleveland in overtime.

76ers: Philadelphia has dropped nine of 10.

Key moment

The 76ers were within one with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Blazers finished the period with an 11-2 burst to lead 91-81. They were ahead by double digits nearly the entire fourth.

Portland Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe, right, goes up for a...

Portland Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe, right, goes up for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 3, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Key stat

The Trail Blazers outrebounded the 76ers by 18 (61 to 43).

Up next

The Trail Blazers visit Boston on Wednesday. The 76ers are at Minnesota on Tuesday.

