Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija power the Trail Blazers past the Bucks 105-102

MILWAUKEE — Anfernee Simons scored 28 points and Deni Avdija 19 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-102 on Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit two free throws to give the Bucks a 102-100 lead. Simons was fouled on a scoring drive and completed the three-point play, giving Portland a 103-102 lead with 23.5 seconds remaining.

Milwaukee turned it over on its next possession without getting a shot, giving Portland possession with 8.4 seconds remaining.

Simons hit two more free throws with 5.4 seconds left, giving Portland a 105-102 lead. Damian Lillard missed a 3-point try from the left side on the Bucks' final possession.

Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds, and AJ Green added 21 points on seven 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland snapped a two-game skid and won for the third time in five games.

Bucks: Milwaukee has lost two straight and four of five, with each loss to teams with sub-.500 records.

Portland Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Key moment

Simons’ three-point play gave the Blazers the lead for good at 103-102 with 23.5 seconds remaining.

Key stat

Green’s seven 3-pointers matched his career high.

Up next

Both teams play again Monday. The Trail Blazers are at the Detroit Pistons, and the Bucks are at the Toronto Raptors.