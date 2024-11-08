Spurs beat Trail Blazers 118-105, with Popovich missing his 4th straight game

SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham had 17 points each and the San Antonio Spurs beat Portland 118-105 on Thursday night in their fourth game without coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich has been out since having a medical episode Saturday before a home game against Minnesota. Prior to the game Thursday, Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson said the team is unsure when Popovich will return.

Zach Collins and Julian Champagnie added 14 points each to help the Spurs snap a two-game skid. Victor Wembanyama had 12 points. Branham exited two minutes into the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle.

Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Portland. Jerami Grant also had 21 points, and Anfernee Simons added 19.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland was 9 for 32 on 3-pointers. Simons was 3 for 9 on 3s, but the rest of the starting lineup was 3 for 12.

Spurs: San Antonio has struggled to find a consistent second scoring option behind Wembanyama, but that should change with the return of Devin Vassell. Vassell missed the first nine games following offseason surgery for a stress reaction of the third metatarsal head in his right foot.

Key moment

With Portland trailing 64-62, San Antonio was able to extend the lead to four points on a 3-pointer by Branham and off-the-ball foul on Grant that Wembanyama converted into a free throw. The play gave the Spurs a 68-62 lead.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) goes to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant (9) and Deandre Ayton during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 118-105. Credit: AP/Darren Abate

Key stat

Backups Branham, Johnson, Collins and Blake Wesley combined for 58 points. With the team’s depth thinning with injuries to Jeremy Sochan, Tre Jones, Vassell and now Branham, the Spurs have needed greater contributions from more of their reserves.

Up next

Portland is at Minnesota on Friday night. The Spurs host Utah on Saturday.