SportsBasketball

Suns send Trail Blazers to 6th straight loss with 116-109 victory

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) guards Phoenix Suns...

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Samantha Chow

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 28 points and the Phoenix Suns beat Portland 116-109 on Sunday night to extend the Trail Blazers' losing streak to six games.

Kevin Durant added 20 points, Tyus Jones had 19, and Royce O’Neale — starting for the injured Bradley Beal — scored 13 points. Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons scored 20 points to lead the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant and reserve Deni Avdija scored 17 apiece.

A game after the Suns made 22 3-pointers in a victory at Utah, they hit 15 on Sunday. Booker and Grayson Allen each made four to lead Phoenix.

Former Suns No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton didn't make the trip for the Trail Blazers due to illness. Rookie Donovan Clingan started in his place and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns never trailed in the first half, but the Trail Blazers began the third quarter with an 11-0 run to take a 62-57 lead. Simons’ 3-pointer gave Portland its first lead at 60-57 early in the third quarter and Shaedon Sharpe’s steal and dunk completed an 11-0 run

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III returned from a concussion and scored eight points, going 4 for 4 from the field. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Williams will be on limited minutes for the time being.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) loses control of...

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) loses control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Samantha Chow

Suns: With Beal sidelined due to right knee swelling, coach Mike Budenholzer used 12 players, with 11 scoring. Allen led the bench player with 12 points.

Key moment

After Portland took a five-point lead, Booker scored 12 points in the third quarter and the Suns regained the lead, staying ahead the rest of the way.

Key stat

The Suns (14-11) are 13-2 when Durant plays and 1-9 when he doesn’t.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Thursday night. The Trail Blazers are at Denver, and the Suns host Indiana.

More NBA news

Luka Doncic has triple-double with season-best 45 points in Mavs' 143-133 win over Warriors1m read
Suns send Trail Blazers to 6th straight loss with 116-109 victory1m read
Edwards scores 26 points as Timberwolves beat Spurs 106-921m read
Lakers announce that LeBron James is available against Grizzlies after 2-game absence1m read
Jayson Tatum has 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Celtics' 112-98 victory over the Wizards

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME