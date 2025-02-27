Shaedon Sharpe's eye-popping dunk caps a career night as the Trail Blazers beat the Wizards 129-121

WASHINGTON — Shaedon Sharpe threw down a vicious one-handed slam that was immediately hailed as one of the best dunks of the season, part of a career-best 36-point performance that carried the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-121 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Sharpe shot 13 of 26 from the floor and and converted all four of his free throws inside the final minute as the Trail Blazers maintained a lead of at least three throughout the fourth quarter.

Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson each added 16 points for Portland, which began the night 4 1/2 games back of Sacramento for the the Western Conference's final play-in spot.

Jordan Poole scored 24 points for NBA-worst Washington, which was attempting to win back-to-back games for the first time since winning three in a row to begin the month. Richaun Holmes added a career-high 20 points and Corey Kispeprt also scored 20.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Former Wizards forward Deni Avdija left the game with a left quadriceps injury after playing only six minutes of the first quarter. He scored five points, having entered averaging 14.8 this season.

Wizards: Holmes rewarded coach Brian Keefe for his seventh February start with one of his best performances. He finished 7 of 7 from the floor and 6 of 6 from the foul line.

Key moment

Sharpe's second-quarter tomahawk slam will be a lasting memory for those in the building. He swiped Justin Champagnie's pass just beyond the 3-point line, took one dribble, then soared above the contesting Champagnie, pulled the ball back above his head and flushed it through the rim with such force he tumbled to the ground.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) goes up to shoot as Washington Wizards forwards Tristan Vukcevic (00) and Justin Champagnie (9) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jess Rapfogel

Key stat

The Trail Blazers led 101-83 in field goal attempts, and 57-41 before halftime.

Up next

Trail Blazers: At Brooklyn on Friday.

Wizards: At Charlotte on Saturday.