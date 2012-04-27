US government investigating NBA players' union

The federal government is investigating the business practices of the NBA players' association.

The union confirmed Friday it has received a subpoena for documents from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and says it will cooperate with the investigation.

The NBPA also says in a statement that it has appointed a special committee to oversee an internal inquiry, including a financial audit.

Recent reports have questioned the NBPA's finances and spending practices, largely having to do with the hiring of family members and firms that employ relatives of executive director Billy Hunter. Hunter says he will cooperate with the internal inquiry, but will not be in involved in the effort so it remains independent.

The NBPA says in the statement it looks forward to putting the matters to rest.