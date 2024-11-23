SportsBasketball

U.S. basketball team rolls past Puerto Rico 108-66 in AmeriCup qualifying matchup

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. men's basketball team is a step closer to next year’s AmeriCup tournament.

Javonte Smart scored 20 points, Jahmi’us Ramsey added 18 and the U.S. rode a huge edge from 3-point range to beat Puerto Rico 108-66 in an AmeriCup qualifying game Friday.

The Americans — winners in the debut of Stephen Silas as coach of the qualifying team — outscored Puerto Rico 51-6 on 3-pointers.

Robert Covington added 16 and Frank Kaminsky III scored 10 for the U.S., which shot 56% from the field and 46% from 3-point range.

David Stockton, playing in his record 11th tournament qualifying game for USA Basketball, had 10 assists for the Americans, who moved into a tie atop Group D — one of four four-team groups in AmeriCup qualifying — with Cuba at 2-1.

Phillip Wheeler scored 12 for Puerto Rico, which shot 37%.

The Americans next play Monday against Bahamas, before wrapping up qualifying with two more games in February.

AmeriCup, the championship for the FIBA Americas region, will be held next year in Nicaragua.

More NBA news

Dillon Brooks scores a season-high 28 to lead the Rockets past the Trail Blazers 116-881m read
LaVine, Dosunmu and White power the Bulls to a 136-122 win over the Hawks1m read
Andrew Wiggins scores 30 to lead the Warriors past the Pelicans 112-108 in NBA Cup play1m read
Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as surging Bucks beat slumping Pacers 129-117 in NBA Cup play1m read
Brown scores 31 points to help the Celtics outlast the Wizards 108-96 for a key NBA Cup victory1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME