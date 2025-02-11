Curry scores 38 points as Warriors win 125-111 at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 38 points and the Golden State Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-111 on Monday night.

Jimmy Butler had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his second game with the Warriors. Buddy Hield added 16 points, while Quinten Post and Moses Moody added 13 each.

The Bucks were playing for a second straight day after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127 at home on Sunday.

Milwaukee also was playing a sixth straight game without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be out through the All-Star break as he deals with a left calf strain.

Damian Lillard scored 38 points for the Bucks after collecting 43 on Sunday. Kyle Kuzma scored 21 and Taurean Prince added 19.

Golden State is 2-2 during a stretch of seven straight away games.

Takeaways

Warriors: Butler continues to make the transition to his new team seem easy. He scored 25 points in a 132-111 victory at Chicago on Saturday.

Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma (18) looks to shoot against Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Andy Manis

Bucks: Milwaukee has allowed at least 123 points in six of its last eight games. The Bucks also hurt themselves by committing 20 turnovers.

Key moment

Butler scored the final six points of the third quarter to give the Warriors an 89-83 advantage heading into the final period. Golden State stayed in front the rest of the way.

Key stat

Golden State had a season-high 16 steals and ended up with 17 more field-goal attempts than Milwaukee.

Up next

Both teams play again Wednesday, with the Warriors visiting Dallas and the Bucks traveling to Minnesota.