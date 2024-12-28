Clippers hang on to beat slumping Curry-less Warriors 102-92 with 6 players in double figures

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Norman Powell scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held on to beat the slumping Golden State Warriors for the third time this season, 102-92 on Friday night.

James Harden added 18 points and seven assists and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga scored a career-high 34 points off the bench to lead the Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (back).

The Clippers are still waiting for Kawhi Leonard to make his season debut. Kevin Porter Jr. sat out because of illness.

Things got chippy in the fourth when the Warriors cut a 19-point deficit to three points.

Harden fouled Brandin Podziemski, who fell hard to the court. Soon after, Podziemski fouled Amir Coffey when they collided near the Warriors bench. Tempers flared on both sides and Harden and Lindy Waters III were assessed technical fouls. Fans then booed Podziemski whenever he touched the ball.

Takeaways

Warriors: They fell to 3-12 in their last 15 games after their third loss in a row. They're 4-2 without Curry in the lineup and 1-1 without Curry and Green.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn, left, defends against Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Clippers: They've also been struggling, going 4-4 in their last eight games.

Key moment

After a close first half in which neither team led by more than six points, the Clippers dominated the third. Their first three baskets were dunks, including two by Derrick Jones Jr., who later had a one-handed jam. They also went on a 3-point binge, rattling off four in a row by different players for a 79-60 lead.

Key stat

The Warriors shot 37% from the floor, but they outrebounded the Clippers, 47-39, including 19 on the offensive glass.

Up next

The Warriors host Phoenix on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back and the opener of a six-game homestand. The Clippers visit New Orleans on Monday night to begin a three-game trip.