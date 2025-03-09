SportsBasketball

Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts a three-pointer...

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts a three-pointer against Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, March 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Santiago Mejia

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points, reaching the milestone during the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 115-110 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

“BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!” Curry yelled while running back through the hallway to the locker room following a quick return to the court postgame.

Curry, who turns 37 next Friday, surpassed 25,000 with a 3-pointer at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter then received a warm ovation when recognized during a timeout with 5:42 to go.

He finished with 32 points — pushing his total to 25,017 — on 8-for-22 shooting and converted all 12 of his free throws.

His next remarkable task is becoming the first player in the league to make 4,000 3-pointers. Curry hit four Saturday and needs seven more.

More NBA news

Fire alarm delays start of 2nd quarter in Pistons-Warriors1m read
Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points
Trae Young scores 36 points and Hawks hold off Pacers rally for 120-118 win1m read
Green hits go-ahead 3, Curry surpasses 25,000 points as Warriors hold off Pistons, 115-1101m read
Tatum scores 40, Celtics beat Lakers 111-101 after James leaves late with groin injury1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME