Stephen Curry to sit out third straight game Saturday at Houston with left ankle injury

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry will sit out a third straight game for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Houston nursing a left ankle injury but resumed practicing in some drills Friday.

He was re-evaluated earlier in the day and the Warriors' medical staff determined the NBA career 3-point leader is making good progress and cleared to participate, the team said.

Curry is scheduled to be examined again Sunday, ahead of Golden State's game Monday at Washington. He was hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The 36-year-old Curry, beginning his 16th season, had an MRI exam after the game and it showed no structural damage and revealed a left peroneal strain.

After Wednesday's home win against New Orleans, Curry reported he was “feeling better” as he exited the locker room.

Curry exited for good with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 112-104 defeat.

He had briefly returned with 8:08 to play and was along the key being defended by Kris Dunn when he cut away from Dunn toward the baseline and reinjured the ankle when it appeared to roll outward. It happened near the end of Golden State’s bench and he limped into the tunnel that goes to the locker room.

It was at the 2:43 mark of the third quarter when Curry initially hobbled to the bench and sat the remainder of the period.

Injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and guard De'Anthony Melton react from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

The two-time MVP has dealt with regular ankle issues on both feet.

Also Friday, guard De’Anthony Melton had his strained lower back re-evaluated and he will also sit out a third straight game Saturday and is scheduled to checked out again in a week.