SportsBasketball

Steph Curry says he's retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down 1st jam in 6 years

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry goes up for a dunk...

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Steph Curry dunked!

For the first time in six years, the Golden State Warriors star had the ball alone for a seemingly easy uncontested layup, when he instead threw down a one-handed jam against the 76ers.

Curry dunked for the first time since Feb. 21, 2019, at the Warriors' old home, the Oracle Arena. Curry noted — after he scored 29 points and 13 assists in Saturday night's loss to Philadelphia — he never dunked at the new home, the Chase Center.

For good measure, the four-time NBA champion and league career 3-point leader says he never will.

Curry, who turns 37 this month, said after the game he was retired from dunking.

Curry's breakaway dunk cut the 76ers’ lead to 109-104 midway through the fourth quarter.

“I've been feeling pretty good,” Curry said. “I've been dealing with some knee stuff all year. Take advantage of a cherry-pick opportunity. That will probably be my last dunk, though. I'm calling it right now, that was the last one you'll ever see.”

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after being fouled during...

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Warriors assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse had teased Curry about his lack of dunking during a morning shootaround. After Curry's slam, he pointed toward Stackhouse on the bench.

“It was a very random comment this morning and the fact that it happened was hilarious,” Curry said.

Save the viral social media clip. There won't be another one.

“For sure,” Curry said. "I will only lay the ball up. It took everything out of me to get up there.”

More NBA news

Steph Curry says he's retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down 1st jam in 6 years1m read
Grimes scores career-high 44 points and the 76ers beat the Warriors to end a 9-game losing streak1m read
Antetokounmpo and Lillard lead Bucks to 132-117 victory over short-handed Mavericks1m read
Sacramento's Sabonis leaves game against Rockets in first quarter with hamstring injury
De'Aaron Fox hits 20-footer with 2.6 seconds left in the Spurs' 130-128 victory over the Grizzlies1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME