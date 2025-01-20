Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss at least 1 week with a strained calf

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss at least a week with a strained left calf.

The Warriors said Monday that an MRI determined that Green has only a minor strain and he will be re-evaluated in one week. Green got hurt in the first quarter of a win over Washington on Saturday night.

Green was replaced in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Boston by Gary Payton II.

Green is Golden State's top defensive player and a key playmaker on offense with Stephen Curry. He is averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

“We do morph into a different team," coach Steve Kerr said about playing without Green. “It’s almost just organic though. Steph and Dray have such a connection that when they’re together out there, they’re playing their game and we’re playing our game. As Draymond leaves the floor it becomes a different game. We don’t have to necessarily change our thinking, it more happens organically.”

The Warriors are already missing several other key players with forward Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain), guard Brandin Podziemski (right abdominal) and forward Kyle Anderson (left glute) already out.

Kerr said that Anderson and Podziemski could return to action later this week.