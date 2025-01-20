SportsBasketball

Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss at least 1 week with a strained calf

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after scoring against...

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss at least a week with a strained left calf.

The Warriors said Monday that an MRI determined that Green has only a minor strain and he will be re-evaluated in one week. Green got hurt in the first quarter of a win over Washington on Saturday night.

Green was replaced in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Boston by Gary Payton II.

Green is Golden State's top defensive player and a key playmaker on offense with Stephen Curry. He is averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

“We do morph into a different team," coach Steve Kerr said about playing without Green. “It’s almost just organic though. Steph and Dray have such a connection that when they’re together out there, they’re playing their game and we’re playing our game. As Draymond leaves the floor it becomes a different game. We don’t have to necessarily change our thinking, it more happens organically.”

The Warriors are already missing several other key players with forward Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain), guard Brandin Podziemski (right abdominal) and forward Kyle Anderson (left glute) already out.

Kerr said that Anderson and Podziemski could return to action later this week.

More NBA news

Donovan Mitchell scores 33 points and propels NBA-leading Cavaliers to easy 118-92 win over Suns1m read
Jackson, Bane lead 4th-quarter rally as Grizzlies beat Timberwolves 108-1061m read
Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss at least 1 week with a strained calf
Cunningham scores 32 points to lead the Pistons over the Rockets 107-961m read
Ball, Bridges each score 23 to lead Hornets over Mavs 110-105 for 3rd straight win1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME