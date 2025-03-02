SportsBasketball

Warriors' Jimmy Butler sits out against the 76ers because of back spasms.

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) drives past Orlando...

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) drives past Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler sat out the Golden State Warriors' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night because of back spasms.

Acquired from Miami on, Feb. 6, Butler was injured in Golden State’s 121-115 victory at Orlando on Thursday night. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that he didn’t even realize Butler had been injured in a collision with Magic center Wendell Carter.

"When I heard he was questionable this morning, our training staff said he took a knock from Carter at some point in the game,” Kerr said.

When asked if Butler’s injury was a “long term” one, Kerr was guarded. “I hope not and I don’t think so, but you never know what these things. But it’s just day to day for now.”

The 35-year-old Butler has averaged 16.4 points and 5.8 assists in eight games for the Warriors.

More NBA news

Warriors' Jimmy Butler sits out against the 76ers because of back spasms.
NBA fines Edwards $35K for lingering after ejection, tossing ball into stands; season total at $320K1m read
Lakers G Austin Reaves sidelined by right calf injury in first quarter vs. Clippers1m read
Luka Doncic scores 31 on his birthday, and the Lakers beat the Clippers 106-102 for 5 straight wins1m read
Walker Kessler's late dunk lifts Jazz to 117-116 win over short-handed Timberwolves1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME