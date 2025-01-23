SportsBasketball

DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points in the Kings' 123-117 comeback victory over the Warriors

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) makes a shot over...

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) makes a shot over Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Credit: AP/Sara Nevis

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 18 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors 123-117 on Wednesday night.

Malik Monk added 20 points and nine assists and DeAaron Fox had 14 points for Sacramento, which made 30 of 32 free throws. The Kings have won three in a row overall, seven straight at home and are 10-2 under interim coach Doug Christie.

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points and Buddy Hield added 17 points for the Warriors. Steph Curry finished with 14 points and 12 assists.

DeRozan scored 19 points in the third quarter, hitting two free throws to tie it at 85. Behind 113-111, the Kings went on an 8-0 run, completed by a layup by Fox with 1:07 remaining.

The Warriors were without Draymond Green (left calf strain) and Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain). Green will be re-evaluated next week.

Takeaways

Warriors: Made 14 of 26 shots from 3-point range in the first half.

Kings: Outscored the Warriors 37-20 in the third quarter to tie it at 85.

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) draws the foul on...

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) draws the foul on Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Credit: AP/Sara Nevis

Key m

oment

Trailing by seven points, the Kings charged back to take a 100-99 lead on a 3-pointer by Keon Ellis at 7:45 mark of the fourth quarter.

Key stat

The Kings had a 28-0 edge in fast-break points.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Thursday night. Golden State hosts Chicago, and Sacramento opens a six-game trip at Denver

