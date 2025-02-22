Hield, Moody lead Warriors with 22 points each in 132-106 blowout over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield and Moses Moody had 22 points each and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 132-106 on Friday night.

Brandin Podziemski added 21 points, and Stephen Curry had 20 points as role players stepped up for the Warriors.

DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 34 points and Domantas Sabonis finished one assist shy of a triple double with 14 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

The Warriors got off to a hot start in the second quarter and led by 20. They were 11 of 23 from deep in the first half to take a 68-53 lead at halftime. Golden State maintained a 100-83 lead heading into the fourth.

Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, scored eight points in his debut with the Kings after signing with them last week.

Takeaways

Warriors: The new-look Warriors continue to impress since acquiring Jimmy Butler, improving to 4-1 with him in the lineup. They are two games over .500 for the first time since December.

Kings: The Kings dropped to 3-4 since trading De’Aaron Fox. They have allowed over 110 points in each of their last five games, as the Warriors shot 54%.

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan reacts to no foul called during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Credit: AP/Sara Nevis

Key moment

The Kings cut a 20-point lead to nine midway through the third quarter, but the Warriors responded with an 11-0 run — capped off by five straight points by Curry — to push the lead back to 20.

Key stat

The Warriors took much better care of the basketball than in their two prior games against the Kings this season. They turned the ball over just 12 times, after having 19 and 22 turnovers in the earlier losses.

Up next

The Warriors host the Mavericks on Sunday, while the Kings host the Hornets on Monday night.