Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga sprains right ankle and Kerr expects him to miss time

SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga sprained his right ankle Saturday night and coach Steve Kerr expects the forward to miss some time.

Kuminga was hurt in the closing minutes of the first half of Golden State's 121-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies when he tried to block a shot and landed awkwardly. He will undergo an MRI exam.

Kerr said Kyle Anderson will play more minutes in Kuminga's absence.

“It’s not going to be a day-to-day thing, it was a significant sprain,” Kerr said. “We’ll just have a report tomorrow.”

Golden State hosts Sacramento on Sunday in a back-to-back.

Kuminga came into the game as the Warriors' second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry, averaging 16.9 points, but was limited to 13 points over 15 minutes.

“It's going to be tough. JK's been playing the best basketball of his career these last couple weeks, so we're going to miss him,” Kerr said. “But Kyle will fill in well.”

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Anderson played 21-plus minutes and had seven points, three assists and three rebounds. His playing time has been inconsistent but Anderson is eager for his opportunity.

“I've done my work already while not playing as far as working out and staying ready, so it's just a matter of going out there and playing basketball,” Anderson said, noting he has had similar circumstances before. “I've been in this situation two or three times in my career and I've always made the playoff rotation. That's just the goal is to keep getting better, support my teammates and when my number's called go out there and do what I can do.”

The Warriors have counted on their deep roster through injuries all season.

"I'm just glad we have the depth that we do by way of Kyle," Kerr said. “... We added a lot of depth for this reason, to be able to withstand some injuries.”