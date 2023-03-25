Warriors rally back from 11 down, beat Embiid, 76ers 120-112

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole scored 33 points and swished a key 3-pointer with 1:18 to play off a pretty pass by Draymond Green, Stephen Curry added 29 points and eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors rallied past Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 on Friday night.

Embiid checked back into the game with 8:26 left and scored 13 straight on the way to 46 points, but the Warriors came back from 11 down for their ninth straight home win — and one of the most important yet as they fight for playoff positioning.

Curry dribbled the baseline and around Embiid for a go-ahead jumper with 2:20 to play. Klay Thompson tied it at 104 with 5:05 left, only for Embiid to drive straight down the key for a dunk.

Poole’s driving dunk with 8:27 left got Golden State back to 93-91 then Kevon Looney's putback after Embiid blocked a layup try by Poole cut it to 102-101.

Embiid shot 13 for 23, made 19 of 22 free throws and had nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals. He helped Philadelphia take an 88-79 lead going into the fourth. He had his streak of scoring 30 or more points in a franchise-record 10 straight games snapped in Wednesday's 116-91 win at Chicago but made up for it.

Golden State nemesis James Harden sat out with left Achilles soreness for the Sixers, who had won nine of 10 and 10 of 12.

Thompson added 21 points and six rebounds and Looney contributed six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors reached 30 home wins for the sixth time since 2014-15 and second in a row.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, March 24, 2023. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Green had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Golden State, which had some momentum from two straight wins on the road following an 11-game skid away from Chase Center.

Philadelphia, which had won the last two matchups, made 10 of 17 shots to start the game but missed its first eight 3-point tries before Georges Niang connected at the 8:06 mark of the second quarter.

GOLF OUTING

Sixers coach Doc Rivers likes to get a round of golf in when visiting the Bay Area. He realizes how lucky he was to get to golf this trip — he played San Francisco Golf Club — given the recent crazy weather.

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker, right, grabs the ball above Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, March 24, 2023. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

“I hear you guys had a tiny storm come in,” he cracked.

TIP-INS

76ers: P.J. Tucker shot 0 for 5 and was held scoreless. ... Coach Doc Rivers figures Harden might sit out against the Suns in Saturday's back-to-back but could return at Denver on Monday night after missing his second straight game and third in four. ... The Sixers are 18-8 against the Western Conference and 7-5 on the road. ... F-C Jalen McDaniels also missed the game dealing with right hip soreness. He has been out the last two games and four of six.

Warriors: Thompson received a technical with 8:32 left in the third, his fifth this season. ... Green missed all five of his 3-point tries. ... G Gary Payton II, yet to play for the Warriors since being acquired at the trade deadline Feb. 12 because of right adductor rehabilitation, went through a tough pregame workout: "Another day of choppin’ wood, another day,” he said. He is slated to practice Saturday and then that will determine if he might play during this home stretch. “He’s coming along well and I think there’s a chance he could play on this homestand,” coach Steve Kerr said.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Phoenix on Saturday night to complete the road-road back-to-back.

Warriors: Host the Timberwolves on Sunday night having won the last 12 in the series at home.