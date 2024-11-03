SportsBasketball

Hield scores 27 points, Warriors outlast Rockets 127-121 in OT after squandering big lead

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, right, shoots as Golden State...

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, right, shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday Nov. 2, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Buddy Hield scored 27 points and the Golden State Warriors squandered a huge lead before outlasting the Houston Rockets 127-121 in overtime Saturday night.

It’s Golden State’s 14th straight-regular season win over the Rockets and the eighth in a row in Houston.

The Warriors led by 31 points in the first half. The Rockets tied it with an 18-2 run to open the fourth quarter.

Golden State scored the first six points in overtime to make it 125-119 and went on to a third straight win without Steph Curry, who is out with a sprained left ankle.

The Warriors led by five before a 3-pointer by Jabari Smith Jr. cut the lead to 119-117 with 15.5 seconds to go in regulation. Aaron Holiday stole the ball from Draymond Green and he fouled out a few seconds later. Tari Eason made two free throws after that to send it to overtime.

Eason led the Rockets with a career-high 27 points. Smith added 21.

Andrew Wiggins added 15 points for Golden State in his return after missing two games with a strained back.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, watches from the...

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, watches from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday Nov. 2, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

Takeaways

Warriors: Golden State continued to win without Curry, improving to 5-1 this season. The team said he will be re-evaluated Sunday to see how much longer he’ll be out.

Rockets: Houston played much better after halftime than it did in an awful first half but couldn’t close it out to build on consecutive wins at San Antonio and Dallas.

Key moment

Jonathan Kuminga scored the first two baskets of overtime to make it 123-119. He finished with 23 points.

Key stat

Houston made just 1 of 12 shots in overtime.

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., right, looks to shoot...

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., right, looks to shoot as Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday Nov. 2, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

Up next

The Rockets host the Knicks on Monday night, while the Warriors visit Washington Monday night.

More NBA news

Nikola Jokic scores team-high 27 points, leading the Nuggets past the Jazz 129-1031m read
Thunder extend perfect start with 105-92 win over Clippers1m read
Bucks 'haven't been able to sustain 48 minutes' of solid basketball as they await Middleton's return2m read
Booker scores 28, Durant has 21 as Suns down Trail Blazers 103-971m read
Bam Adebayo scores 32 points to help the Heat beat the Wizards, 118-98 in Mexico City

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME