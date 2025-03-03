Wizards sign F Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract after he'd been on a 2-way deal

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract.

The move, announced Monday by the Wizards, comes a year after Champagnie signed a two-way contract with the team. He's averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 55 appearances with the Wizards. In 40 games (15 starts) this season, the 23-year-old Champagnie is averaging career highs in points (7.5), rebounds (4.6), field-goal percentage (.504) and 3-point percentage (.376).

Champagnie was also picked to participate in the G League Up Next Game as part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend last month.

Washington released forward Jalen McDaniels from his 10-day contract.