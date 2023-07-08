Victor Wembanyama makes Summer League debut with Spurs

LAS VEGAS —

When you combine Las Vegas with one of the most hyped prospects in NBA history arriving for the Las Vegas Summer League, it becomes something that resembles a magic show.

Nothing was bigger in Vegas Friday night than the start of the Victor Wembanyama era.

Actually, it began Thursday when Wembanyama tried to head out for dinner and found himself in tabloid headlines for a run-in with Britney Spears. While the first on-court NBA test was coming Friday, this might have been the first hint of just life off the court will be like for the 7-5 Wembanyama, not only a remarkable talent, but impossible to miss.

“I saw the news, obviously,” Wembanyama told reporters Friday morning. “I woke up to a couple of phone calls. Something did happen a little bit when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurants. We were in the hall, there were a lot of people, so people calling me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me. We talked before with security [instructing me], don’t stop because it’s going to make a crowd, so I couldn’t stop.

“That person was calling me, sir, sir, that person grabbed me from behind. So I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and was told don’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. So I just know that the security pushed her away. I don’t with how much force. Security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look. I just kept walking, enjoyed a nice dinner. That was a fun night with the guys.”

The show at Thomas and Mack Center may not have had the allure of a celebrity interaction, but it was drawing not just a sold-out crowd but established NBA players. Fans booed loudly when the Milwaukee Bucks called timeout with 14.4 seconds remaining in an earlier game, pushing back the wait time to see the Spurs' star. The upper deck of the arena was still mostly empty when Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson, the No. 3 and 4 picks in the draft, respectively, faced off.

But outside the arena there were scalpers, buying and selling tickets for the game, which the NBA said was just the fifth sellout of the Summer League. The most recent one had been the debut of Zion Williamson in 2019 against the Knicks.

Wembanyama understood the hype and what was facing him.

“It’s going to be intense,” Wembanyama said Thursday. “I can’t wait to wear that Spurs jersey for a first time.”