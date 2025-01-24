SportsBasketball

Harden notches 79th career triple-double in Clippers' 110-93 rout of NBA-worst Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) drives the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/William Liang

By The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — James Harden had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his 79th career triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way in routing the NBA-worst Washington Wizards 110-93 on Thursday night.

Harden surpassed the late Wilt Chamberlain for the eighth-most triple-doubles in league history.

Norman Powell led the Clippers with 22 points — 14 in the fourth — and Derrick Jones Jr. added 19. Kawhi Leonard had 15 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. He reached his minutes limit late in the third and didn't play the rest of the game to manage his surgically repaired right knee.

Jordan Poole had 24 points and nine assists for the Wizards, who lost their 12th in a row while falling to 1-19 on the road and 6-37 overall.

Washington got within 12 points in the fourth on Kyle Kuzma's 3-pointer before the Clippers ran off 10 in a row — eight by Powell — to keep the game out of reach.

Takeaways

Wizards: They had five players in double figures but managed just one sustained run. The 8-0 spurt was started by two consecutive Clippers turnovers and it left the Wizards trailing by 19.

Clippers: They had all their best players back one night after Leonard, Harden, Powell and Ivica Zubac were sidelined in an overtime loss to the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) drives the ball past Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/William Liang

Key moment

The Clippers outscored the Wizards 19-4 to open the second, hitting five 3-pointers in that span, to take a 25-point lead. The Clippers stretched their lead to 27 points on a basket by Jones in the third.

Key stat

The Clippers had 29 assists on 40 made shots.

Up next

The Wizards visit Phoenix on Saturday, when the Clippers host Milwaukee.

