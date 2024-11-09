Jackson scores 39 points, Pippen has triple-double as Grizzlies beat Wizards 128-104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 39 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. got his first career triple-double and Memphis Grizzlies beat the Washington Wizards 128-104 on Friday night for their fourth win in five games.

Pippen had 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Rookie Zach Edey had 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Grizzlies, and Santi Aldama added 12 points.

Kyshawn George scored 17 points to lead the Wizards, and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points. Corey Kispert finished with 14 points.

The Grizzlies maintained a lead of at least 20 points through the bulk of the second half, sending the Wizards to their third straight loss.

Takeaways

Wizards: The Wizards are dealing with injuries to key players, which left them with a couple of rookies in the starting lineup with second-year player Bilal Coulibaly. The inexperience led to 13 turnovers in the first half, leading to 19 points as Memphis built a double-digit lead.

Grizzlies: Memphis is continually picking up the pace this season putting it in the top 5 in the league. That led to Wizards coach Brian Keefe continually yelling for his defenders to get back during most of the game.

Key moment

With 3:50 left in the third and Memphis leading by 24, the 7-foot-4 Edey got tangled with Wizards veteran 7-footer Jonas Valanciunas. There was some shoving and an elbow or two flicked between the pair along with a forearm from Edey before play was stopped and double-technicals assessed against the two centers.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) handles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Brandon Dill

Key stat

Memphis continues to dominate the paint against its opponents. The league-leader averaging 60 points a game inside, the Grizzlies finished right on their average.

Up next

Wizards visit Orlando on Sunday, and Grizzlies visit Portland.