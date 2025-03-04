Adebayo becomes Heat franchise double-double leader in 106-90 win over Wizards

MIAMI — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 15 rebounds to break Miami's franchise record for double-doubles, and the Heat cruised to a 106-90 victory over the NBA-worst Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Adebayo, in his eighth season with Miami, reached the milestone with a rebound late in the second quarter. He has 222 double-doubles, one more than Rony Seikaly had in six seasons from 1988-94.

Wizards rookie Kyshawn George left with a jaw injury in the fourth quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow from Adebayo.

Duncan Robinson scored 17 points, and Tyler Herro and Pelle Larsson had 16 apiece for the Heat, who have won three of four. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference and is seeking to make a push for a guaranteed playoff spot.

Khris Middleton led Washington with 16 points and Bub Carrington scored 14.

Takeaways

The Heat are 8-14 over their last 22 games.

Key moment

Herro's 3-pointer with 2:21 left in the second quarter capped a 14-3 run that put Miami ahead 50-31, and the Heat were rarely challenged from there.

Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) is assisted off the court after he was injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

Key stat

The Heat shot a pedestrian 47.6% from the field but held the Wizards to 36.9%.

Up next

Wizards: Host Utah on Wednesday.

Heat: At Cleveland on Wednesday.

Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) grafter a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

