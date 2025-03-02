SportsBasketball

Middleton and Coulibaly each score 17 points as Wizards hand Hornets 6th straight defeat, 113-110

Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton, left, and Charlotte Hornets guard...

Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton, left, and Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Khris Middleton and Bilal Coulibaly each scored 17 points and the Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets 113-100 on Saturday night in a matchup of the NBA’s two worst teams.

Richaun Holmes added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards, who had eight players finish in double figures in scoring.

Mark Williams had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who’ve lost six straight. LaMelo Ball added 20 points and Miles Bridges had 18 for Charlotte.

The Wizards still have the league’s worst record at 11-48, but the Hornets (14-45) aren’t far behind.

Washington began to pull away late in the third quarter on a pair of 3-pointers by Bub Carrington, then built a 14-point lead to open the fourth when Marcus Smart buried a 3-pointer and scored on a floater.

Takeaways

Wizards: Center Alex Sarr started and had 10 points and three rebounds in his first action since spraining his left ankle on Feb. 21. Sarr only played 22 minutes in his return and was 4 of 10 from the field.

Hornets: Injuries have taken their toll on Charlotte's bench. The reserves who saw action against the Wizards included Moussa Diabate, Tidjane Salaun, DaQuan Jeffries, Damion Baugh and Malachi Flynn. It was Flynn's first game since signing with the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr., right, looks to shoot...

Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr., right, looks to shoot against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

Key moment

After Charlotte made a run to get within seven points, Holmes grabbed a feed deep in the low post and muscled in a two-handed layup in heavy traffic. He celebrated by pumping both fists and letting out a yell as the Hornets called timeout.

Key stat

Washington's bench outscored Charlotte's 50-13.

Up next

Both teams are in action Monday night. The Wizards visit the Heat, while the Hornets host the Warriors and Stephen Curry, who grew up in Charlotte.

More NBA news

Sacramento's Sabonis leaves game against Rockets in first quarter with hamstring injury
Middleton and Coulibaly each score 17 points as Wizards hand Hornets 6th straight defeat, 113-1101m read
Warriors' Jimmy Butler sits out against the 76ers because of back spasms.
NBA fines Edwards $35K for lingering after ejection, tossing ball into stands; season total at $320K1m read
Lakers G Austin Reaves sidelined by right calf injury in first quarter vs. Clippers1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME