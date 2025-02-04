Coulibaly scores 26, Wizards overcome Bridges' first triple-double to beat Hornets 124-114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bilal Coulibaly had 26 points, Corey Kispert scored 25 off the bench on five 3-pointers and the Washington Wizards handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss 124-114 on Monday night.

Miles Bridges had his first career triple-double for the Hornets, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller were both out with injuries.

Nick Smith Jr. scored 24 points and Mark Williams overcame a sluggish first half to finish with 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets.

The Wizards outscored the Hornets 46-25 in the second quarter behind Kispert, who had 18 points in the quarter on four 3s and led by 26 in the first half.

Kyle Kuzma chipped in with 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Wizards, who have won two straight since snapping a 16-game losing streak.

Three of Washington’s eight wins this season have come against the Hornets.

Takeaways

Wizards: Made 17 3-pointers. The Wizards won despite a poor night from leading scorer Jordan Poole, who had just six points on 2-of-11 shooting and struggled with dribbling the ball. Kyshawn George only played one minute in the second half.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

Hornets: Smith appears to be out of his shooting slump. After hitting five 3s and scoring 19 points against Denver on Saturday night, Smith made 4 of 7 3s against the Wizards.

Key moment

After the Hornets pulled to within seven, Coulibaly knocked down a 3 from the corner to stretch the lead back to 10 with 1:16 left in the game and keep the Hornets at bay.

Key stat

The Wizards were 9 of 17 from beyond the arc in the second quarter.

Up next

Both teams are in action Wednesday night with the Wizards visiting the Brooklyn Nets and the Hornets hosting the Milwaukee Bucks.