SportsBasketball

Magic beat Wizards 121-94 for second straight blowout win without Paolo Banchero

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) and teammate forward Kyshawn...

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) and teammate forward Kyshawn George (18) fight for ball with Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, center front, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner had 23 points and seven assists, Goga Bitadze added 10 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic pulled away in the second half to a 121-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Mo Wagner (16), Cole Anthony (16) and Anthony Black (12) came off the bench with double-digit scoring, and Jett Howard hit all three of his 3-point shots for the Magic.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 points, and Bilal Coulibaly added 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks in Washington’s fourth straight loss. Rookie Alexandre Sarr finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes.

Takeaways

Wizards: Other than blocking shots, the Wizards have established little on the defensive end in their first eight games. They are giving up a league-worst 123.5 points per game.

Magic: Settling into a new rotation in the absence of injured starters Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic have used their depth and balance to win two straight home games by 27 points each.

Key moment

Orlando led 65-60 when Poole committed a transition take foul in the backcourt with 8:41 left in the third quarter. It resulted in a four-point play that launched a 12-2 Magic run over the next 2:16.

Key stat

Ten players hit 3-pointers for the Magic, who came into the game as the worst 3-point-shooting team in the league (29.8%). They made 17 of 48 (35.4%) against the Wizards.

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) drives against Washington...

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) drives against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Up next

The Wizards play Monday night at Houston in their third road game in four nights, while the Magic play at home against Charlotte on Tuesday night.

More NBA news

Magic beat Wizards 121-94 for second straight blowout win without Paolo Banchero1m read
Brown calls Antetokounmpo 'a child' after 2-time MVP offers handshake before pulling hand back2m read
Thunder's Holmgren will not return vs. Warriors with hip injury
Heat hold Jimmy Butler out of game at Minnesota with sprained ankle
Jayson Tatum scores 23 in second half to rally Celtics to a 113-107 victory over slumping Bucks1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME