SportsBasketball

Cunningham's 4th triple-double of the season lifts the Pistons to a 124-104 rout of Washington

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, collides with Washington Wizards...

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, collides with Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/John McDonnell

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Cade Cunningham had 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Detroit Pistons over the Washington Wizards 124-104 on Sunday night.

Jaden Ivey scored 28 points and Malik Beasley added 26 for Detroit. Cunningham has four triple-doubles this season, two behind league leader Nikola Jokic.

It was the eighth straight loss for Washington, which was home after a five-game trip. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points apiece for the Wizards.

Detroit held Washington to 18 points in the first quarter and led 65-53 at halftime. The lead was never in single digits after that, with the Pistons going on a 12-3 run to take an 85-64 advantage on a dunk by Jalen Duren.

Wizards center Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, had four points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Takeaways

Pistons: These were the bottom two teams in the league last year, and although Washington got a higher draft pick, it's Detroit that looks further along in its rebuild. After dropping their first four games, the Pistons (7-8) have battled back to within a game of .500.

Wizards: This skid could go on a while for Washington, which faces New York and Boston in its next two games. The Wizards ended up shooting well (12 of 27) from 3-point range, but couldn't recover from their ragged first quarter.

Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) looks to shoot a...

Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) looks to shoot a basket against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and forward Simone Fontecchio (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/John McDonnell

Key moment

Washington began to click offensively during the second quarter and trailed 52-47 after a dunk by Bilal Coulibaly, but it was never that close again after Beasley answered with a 3-pointer.

Key stat

Washington had 17 turnovers compared to Detroit's nine, and the Pistons had a 27-11 edge in points off turnovers.

Up next

Both teams play again Monday night. Detroit hosts the Chicago Bulls, while Washington plays at New York.

More NBA news

Washington's 27 points, 17 rebounds help Mavericks edge Thunder 121-119 without injured Luka Doncic1m read
Hornets' Ball makes 1st comments after being fined $100K by NBA for 'derogatory comment'1m read
Sengun records triple-double, VanVleet scores 28 in Rockets 143-107 rout of Bulls1m read
James Harden breaks tie with Ray Allen, moves into No. 2 on NBA's career 3-point list1m read
Darius Garland scores 25, Cavaliers become 4th team to start 15-0 with 128-114 win over Hornets1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME