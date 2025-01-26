Durant scores 29 points as the Suns hand the Wizards their 13th straight loss, 119-109

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant scored 29 points, Nick Richards added 20 points along with a career-high 19 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns held off the Washington Wizards 119-109 on Saturday night.

The Suns have won eight of 11. Bradley Beal scored 20 points and Devin Booker added 18 despite missing all eight of his 3-point attempts.

The Wizards are an NBA-worst 6-38. Their last victory came on Jan. 1. Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 19 points.

Phoenix led 111-98 with about four minutes remaining, but Washington cut it to 113-109 when Kuzma banked in a 3-pointer with 1:57 left. Richards responded with two free throws on the next possession to turn back the threat.

Grayson Allen made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Suns a 68-53 halftime lead. Richards — recently acquired in a trade with Charlotte — had 15 rebounds in the half.

Takeaways

Wizards: Washington's losing streak is approaching a month. The Wizards are obviously athletic and had a few spectacular dunks, but there's not much consistency on either end of the court.

Suns: There's a lot uncertainty about the team's roster ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but despite the turmoil, the Suns are playing some decent basketball. Richards has been a great addition through four games. Rookie Ryan Dunn left early in the first quarter and didn't return because of a sprained left ankle.

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer argues with officials during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Key moment

The Wizards cut the Suns' lead to 87-83 in the third quarter, but Durant responded with three straight baskets, including a 3-pointer.

Key stat

The Suns went on a 17-2 run midway through the first quarter to take a 14-point lead. They wouldn't trail again.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Monday night. The Wizards are at Dallas, and the Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers.