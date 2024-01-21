Bulls' Zach LaVine is out indefinitely with sprained right ankle

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is out indefinitely because of a sprained right ankle.

LaVine missed Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, and coach Billy Donovan did not have a timeline for his return. The two-time All-Star rolled his ankle in the third quarter of Thursday's win at Toronto. He returned for a four-minute stint later in the period and played two minutes in the fourth quarter of that game.

“I don’t know what’s it’s going to end up being. It’s going to be how he responds" Donovan said. "He certainly has swelling in his ankle. That’s pretty clear. Like I said, he’s dealt with this before. I don’t want to put a timeline on him.”

Donovan was not sure if LaVine would accompany the team on a three-game trip to Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland that starts on Monday.

After a poor start this season, the Bulls played better when LaVine missed 17 games because of inflammation in his right foot, going 10-7 in that span. They won five of seven following his return. LaVine is averaging 19.5 points in 25 games, down from 24.8 last season.

Chicago was ninth in the Eastern Conference at 20-23 entering Saturday's game.