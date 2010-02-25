Best: Emrick looking forward to U.S.-Canada rematch

Doc Emrick was busy preparing for last night's women's hockey final between Canada and the U.S. when he called from Vancouver. But as excited as he was about that - and Emrick always is excited about hockey - he knew it was a mere appetizer for another potential Canada-U.S. showdown Sunday: the men's final.

"That would be an absolutely bizarre, wonderful nut show,'' he said. Then he laughed at himself and said there had to be a more elegant way to put it.

Not really. A rematch of the men's final of the Americans' upset victory last Sunday, with Canada's immense hockey pride on the line, would be a fitting climax to the Games.

And it would be a fitting showcase for Emrick, widely considered the finest hockey play-by-play man alive.

First, the U.S. and Canada must beat Finland and Slovakia, respectively, Friday. Emrick will call the United States' game, an easy day compared to his earlier workload, which included six consecutive doubleheaders.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Emrick, who missed the 2009 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field because of laryngitis, said he doesn't do anything special to protect his voice other than follow Red Barber's long-ago prescription of tea and lemon. Mostly, he tries to keep his throat dry "so you don't have the sinus drainage into it."

Emrick said that given the many hours he has spent inside the arena, he has little sense of how the tournament is being received in the U.S.

"I just hope I sound fresh,'' he said.

Yup.