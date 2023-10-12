Biggar back to boss Wales against Argentina in Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

MARSEILLE, France — Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar was confirmed to start against Argentina in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday after a right pectoral injury.

Aaron Wainwright was at No. 8 in place of Taulupe Faletau, who suffered a tournament-ending broken arm last Saturday in the 43-19 over Georgia in Nantes.

Jac Morgan was back to captain the side from the back row with Tommy Reffell.

The other two changes for Wales feature the return of first-choice hooker Ryan Elias and scrumhalf Gareth Davies.

The reserves were packed with new front-rowers Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski and Dillon Lewis and lock Dafydd Jenkins, and backs who played against Georgia, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow and Rio Dyer.

Biggar was injured in the opening stanza against Australia and replaced by Gareth Anscombe, who kicked Wales to a record 40-6 victory. Anscombe was to resume against Georgia but pulled his groin in the warmup and Costelow started.

Wales won Pool C with four wins out of four.

Wales players attend a team training session at the Stade Mayol in Toulon, France, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Wales will face Argentina on Saturday, Oct.14, 2023, in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Credit: AP/Daniel Cole

“We haven't had the perfect performance yet, but we have shown that we are a hard team to beat,” coach Warren Gatland said on Thursday. “There is a lot more growth in this squad — collectively and individually.”

Argentina names its side later Thursday. ___

Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan (captain), Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.