Blue crabs offer a snappy season

The fantastic run of blue crabs along the South Shore is undoubtedly one of this summer's most delightful fishing surprises. From the waters of Jamaica Bay east to Shinnecock and the Peconics, the tasty crustaceans have been more than plentiful and pleasingly plump.

What has prompted the upsurge in crabbing catches? At Cross Bay Bait and Tackle in Howard Beach, Kevin Ulrich believed it was a combination of Jamaica Bay freezing-over last winter, coupled with the current heat wave.

"Some commercial crabbers I've known over the years claimed good crabbing summers follow winter freezes, and that hot weather is good for blue claws just about any time," Ulrich said. "This year, both factors seemed to be in play. Our customers have been catching as many as two-dozen big keepers per trip at the North Channel Bridge."

At Captree State Park, Andy Gregory, who runs the tackle shop, called this crabbing season "phenomenal" with plenty of large males.

"Crabbing last summer was building in intensity compared to the year before," said Gregory. "But this summer's crop is clearly superior. Perhaps it's because the water in Great South Bay is getting cleaner. With no major brown tides, it's super clear around here and I think that's helping improve the survival rate of crab eggs and juvenile blue claws."

Out at Haskell's Bait and Tackle in East Quogue, Tom Haskell revealed that this summer has produced some of the biggest crabs he's ever seen on the East End of Long Island.

"Crabbing has been excellent in Shinnecock, Mecox and Peconic bays," he said. "My theory is this past winter mimicked winters of the 1980s, with some decent freezes followed by thaws. Back in the '80s, crabbing was reliably good, so perhaps this allowed nature to reset the clock. The early summer bunker die-offs in Flanders Bay in recent years have also probably helped crabs in the Peconic estuary system to grow big and fat by providing food that's easy to find."

Tournaments: Fluke fans can cash in while aiding a good cause on Aug. 7 at the Veteran's Memorial Fluke Tournament, sponsored by Comb's Bait and Tackle in Copiague along with The Fisherman Magazine. Proceeds will be donated to the Send A Kid Fishing Program and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Call 631-264-3525 . . . Aug. 6 and 7 are the dates for the 18th Annual Star Island Marina Mako/Thresher Mania Tournament at Montauk. More than $160,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded. Contact 631-668-5052 for specifics.

