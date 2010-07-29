Bolt thinks 9.4 in the 100 is possible

Usain Bolt thinks about winning the gold medal more than setting another world record.

He worries about entertaining the fans as much as establishing a legacy.

Track’s fun-loving Jamaican star told The Associated Press he still believes 100 meters can be run in the 9.4-second range, but that his biggest goal at the London Olympics in two years will be simply to win the gold medal again.

“I’m always just happy with a gold medal,” he said. “If we go there and nobody breaks a record, I’ll always have the record and there’s no worries for me.”

At Beijing in 2008, he smashed the world record in both the 100 and 200 and celebrated in style — shooting that fake bow and arrow into the sky before the race, dancing after the finish line and turning the Bird’s Nest into his own private playground. He improved on his 100-meter record last year at the world championships. It currently stands at 9.58 seconds and he thinks he can go lower.

“I always say that probably 9.4 is possible,” Bolt said. “I hope I can be the one to get there because I work very hard and I want nothing but to be the best.”

To be a “legend,” though, he doesn’t believe he’ll have to set another record in London. He’ll merely have to win.

“I don’t think I’m a legend now,” he said. “A lot of people have done it one time. If I can double, few people in the world can say they’re double Olympic gold medalists. I want to be one of those few people.”

Carl Lewis is the only male runner to repeat in the 100 at the Olympics.

Bolt is also looking beyond 2012, when he would consider competing in the long jump for a change of pace. Earlier this year, he said he might have to do something else “because people are probably tired of seeing me.”

People getting tired of Usain Bolt? Hardly seems possible.

“I think definitely they can if you win all the time,” he said. “The reason people enjoy seeing me is because I’m different from other athletes. It’s fun to watch me. If I keep that up, they probably won’t get bored. If I just win, win, win like a normal athlete and don’t make it fun, they probably will.”

One way Bolt is keeping things fresh is by changing his racewear for each of this year’s Diamond League meets in Europe. An artist in each city is designing a new singlet for him to wear.

“People really enjoy it and it’s something to look forward to,” he said. “It’s something new. I think people like it. I’m the one who does things like this that no one else will do.”

Bolt is scheduled to face Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell in the 100 for the first time this year at a meet next week in Stockholm.