Amir Khan: Fight with Floyd isn't happening

No official word has come from Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Golden Boy Promotions, but all indications are that his next fight won't be against Amir Khan.

Khan (28-3), long rumored to be on Mayweather’s short list for a bout on May 3, tweeted Friday “No response from Mayweather or his team. [The] fight’s not happening.”

Khan made his displeasure of how the negotiations were handled.

“[I felt] very disrespected by his team,” Khan tweeted. “I wasted my time.”

Khan’s decision to try and hash out a deal to fight Mayweather forced him to scuttle a potential bout against Devon Alexander. Khan told Newsday in July that he was in negotiations with Alexander for a fight that would’ve taken place in Las Vegas or Dubai last Dec. 7.

During a video interview with Behind the Gloves on Wednesday Khan said the two were close to a deal. “It’s very close,” Khan said. “But it’s up to Floyd and what he thinks is right for him.”

Khan also confirmed during the interview that he signed his portion of the contract, which he thought “p--- off” Mayweather and his camp.

It’s apparent that a lot has changed since Wednesday.

“Can I apologize to the thousands of people who are let down?” Khan tweeted. “You me and everyone wanted the Mayweather fight. He's running scared.”

Khan said he would talk to Golden Boy about who would be “plan B”.

When asked if former sparring partner Manny Pacquiao could be on his list for 2015, Khan admitted he could see it happening and said: “boxing is a business at the end of the day and people want to see these exciting fights.”

Pacquiao's contractual obligations with Top Rank would likely prevent any fight against Khan because of his association with Golden Boy.

Khan said he would like to have a rematch with Danny Garcia. Garcia scored a fourth-round TKO over Khan in July. Khan has wins over Carlos Molina and Julio Diaz since that loss.