Boxing and music intersect in the Bronx

There is a cool event Saturday that combines the culture of music and the sport of boxing. Leon Gast, who won an Oscar for his documentary about the Muhammad Ali-George Foreman fight, and hall-of-fame boxer Carlos Ortiz will be participating panel discussions. Here's a press release about the day:

* On Saturday, Sept. 20, the Bronx Music Heritage Center – part of the Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corp. (WHEDco) – will join boxing gym and cultural center El Maestro in presenting TKOs & Timbales: The Intersection of Boxing and Music. The free, daylong series includes a panel discussion (featuring Carlos Ortiz, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Leon Gast, and rock critic Dave Marsh), a boxing demo, film screenings, and a concert by legendary Bronx-born musician Orlando Marin. All events will take place at the BMHC Lab, 1303 Louis Niné Blvd or just across the street at El Maestro, 1300 Southern Blvd.



For decades, boxers frequented and even owned music venues, and musicians were known to visit boxing matches and gyms. The boxer Carlos Ortiz owned the Tropicoro club on Longwood; Cuban brothers Manny and Tony Alfaro, owners of the Tropicana Club on Westchester Avenue, managed Cuban boxers including Benny “the Kid” Paret and regularly entertained boxers like Kid Gavilan; musicians like Miguelito Valdes (Mr. Babalú) started out boxing in the Bronx. See below for a schedule of events that cover this historical intersection of music and sport.



Events Schedule:



1pm | BMHC Lab

Panel discussion: With boxer/club owner Carlos Ortiz, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Leon Gast, rock critic Dave Marsh, and scholar Christina Abreu. Moderated by Scott Martin.



3pm | El Maestro

Boxing demonstration: Real ring, real boxes, real intensity!



4pm | BMHC Lab

Film screenings:

When We Were Kings (1996); Q&A with director Leon Gast

The Champion's Trek: The Untold Story of Sugar Ramos (in-progress); Q&A with filmmaker Elio Bernardo-Ruiz



6pm | Intermission



7pm | El Maestro

Concert: Orlando Marin, Bronx Latin Music Legend