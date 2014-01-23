Boxing film honored by TFI

The Tribeca Film Institute recently announced its 2014 grantees for its TFI Documentary Fund and among the 11 films chosen was a boxing documentary called, "The Punch."

According to a release, more than 500 submissions from 70 countries were considered to determine the 11 TFI Documentary Fund and partner award winners. All the films will share a total of $175,000, an increase of $15,000 from last year, to fund their projects in various stages of development through post-production.

“This year’s Fund winners are covering exceptionally compelling, poignant and enlightening stories and subjects. Whether following a father/son’s boxing dream or revealing a gay Washington D.C. gang’s attempt to transform through fashion, TFI Documentary Fund films uncover character-driven experiences that prove humanity is all around us,” saidRyan Harrington, Director of Documentary Programming at TFI. “Honoring films with an honest and meaningful storytelling approach, the grants further the mission of the TFI Documentary Fund by supporting new storytelling, unheard voices and unexplored environments. Through festival and distribution strategy sessions, fundraising support, industry introductions, labs and workshops, the TFI Documentary Fund and its generous partners are committed to supporting filmmakers at every step of the creative process.”

The Punch is a TFI/ESPN winner, which is an extension of the TFI Documentary Fund. The film is directed by Andre Hörmann and produced by Ingmar Trost. The Punch THE PUNCH tells the dramatic story of a unique boxing community where a father and son pursue their shared dream for success in the ring, struggling against the odds in their troubled neighborhood on the Southside of Chicago.

According to the film's synopsis, Kenneth Sims has sacrificed everything in the interest of achieving one goal: to make his 19-year-old son Kenny Jr. a boxing champion and thus break the vicious circle of poverty and violence that has held his family back for generations. It’s a fight against the odds – although many attempt this route to salvation, few succeed. Regardless of whether Kenny Jr. wins or loses, every hour spent at the boxing gym is one less he’ll spend on the dangerous streets of Chicago’s impoverished Southside neighborhood which its own inhabitants sometimes call “Murdertown”.