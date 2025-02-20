Heavyweight title bout in doubt as champion Daniel Dubois undergoes medical exam

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois was undergoing a medical evaluation Thursday, raising doubts about whether he can go ahead with his scheduled IBF title bout against Joseph Parker on Saturday.

Dubois was a no-show at a press conference in the Saudi capital, and promoter Frank Warren said it's because of a medical exam.

“Unfortunately, at this moment in time Daniel is being evaluated by a doctor and when we have more news we will share it with you and update you,” Warren said at the news conference.

Parker said he hopes Dubois will be ready.

“If he is ill, I hope he gets better soon. I’m looking forward to Saturday and putting on a great show,” Parker said.

Ring Magazine reported that Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole had agreed to replace Dubois and fight Parker.

The 27-year-old Dubois made his first title defense in September with a brutal fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

The London native had become the titleholder three months earlier when the IBF belt was vacated by Oleksandr Usyk.

Saturday's main attraction is the rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev became the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion after a contentious points decision over Bivol in October.