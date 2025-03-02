Davis and Roach fight to majority draw, Tank keeps title as potential missed knockdown looms large

NEW YORK — Gervonta Davis held onto his lightweight title when he and Lamont Roach fought to a majority draw on Saturday night, with a potential missed knockdown keeping Davis from what would have been the first loss of his career.

One judge gave the fight to Davis 115-113, while the other two scored it 114-114.

Davis (30-0-1) willingly went to a knee near his corner in the ninth round, then leaned over the ropes so they could towel off the area around his eye. Referee Steve Willis did not count it as a knockdown, as it should be when a knee hits the canvas. Had it been, Davis would have automatically lost a point.

The sold-out crowd of 19,250 at Barclays Center booed when Davis explained that it was grease from his hair that got in his eye that caused him to stop for assistance.

“It should have been a knockdown. If that was knockdown, I win the fight,” Roach said. “He’s saying grease got in his eye, but if he takes a knee and the ref starts counting, it should be a knockdown.”

Fellow boxers were among the stunned observers wondering how Davis escaped a deduction that seemed so obvious.

“I never seen someone take a knee and they don’t count it as a knock down. Must of forgot the rules for tonight,” multi-division champion Terence Crawford wrote on X.

Lamont Roach, left, punches Gervonta Davis during the second round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Roach (25-1-2) fell just short in his attempt to add a belt in a second weight class after the 130-pound champion moved up to the 135-pound limit.

But he made it far closer than expected after Davis came in as a -1600 favorite on BetMGM, meaning a $1,600 wager would win just $100.

Davis knew much better than the oddsmakers. The Baltimore-based Davis had called Roach, an opponent in the amateur ranks from nearby Washington, the most-skilled fighter he had faced, rating him an “A-plus fighter.”

And nearly a lightweight champion one on a night he landed more punches than Davis and stung him a few times with right hands, showing power that was rarely on display while he racked up just 10 knockouts in his career.

“I think I pulled it out in the last three rounds for sure," Davis said. “I was catching him with some clean shots. I feel I was breaking him down as the rounds were going on, but he kept coming so I didn’t want to make mistakes and I kept it cautious.”

The Associated Press scored it 115-113 for Davis.

Roach called for a rematch afterward, disgusted that he was not credited with the knockdown in the ninth round.

The fight had been close up to that point, and had the knockdown been called, Roach could have won the round by a 10-8 score. Instead, Davis finished the round strong.

It was only the third time in Davis' career he didn't stop his opponent and he never really got close. He started cautiously, landing just one punch in the first round, surged in the middle of the fight but then Roach closed well.