Derric Rossy returns to the ring

It has been announced that Long Island heavyweight Derric Rossy is returning to the ring on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. Rossy (28-7) meets Philadelphia's Joey Dawejko (8-3) in the 10-round main event.

"I'm looking forward to my fight against Dawejko on the 25th," said Rossy, who is from Medford. "Trust me, I'm not looking past him."

It would be easy for Rossy, who has been around the top 10 for a good portion of his career, to look past Dawejko. But, even though he has just 11 pro fights, the Philly heavyweight had a standout amateur career, including a gold at the junior world championships.

Rossy, 33, has not fought since June when he dropped a 10-round decision to Fres Oquendo. A former Hansen Award winner and defensive end at Boston College, Rossy has wins over former WBO heavyweight champion Ray Mercer and former world title challenger Carl Drummond in his boxing career.

The show is being sponsored by Mannatech, a vitamin supplement company, which is using the boxing event to launch the campaign "The Fight to K.O. Childhood Malnutrition."