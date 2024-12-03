SportsBoxing

Dubois to defend IBF heavyweight title against Parker in stacked undercard for Beterbiev-Bivol

By The Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Daniel Dubois will take on Joseph Parker in his second world heavyweight title defense that, unusually, will not top the bill of a stacked Riyadh boxing card in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 22.

Dubois' latest fight as IBF champion will come before the main attraction: The rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev became the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion after a contentious points decision over Bivol in October.

Dubois knocked out British rival Anthony Joshua in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium in September in a spectacular first title defense.

Parker held the WBO title from 2016-18 before losing a unanimous points decision to Joshua.

The New Zealander claimed the WBO interim title by beating Zhilei Zhang.

Also on the card is a fight between British light-heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith, when Buatsi’s WBO interim title will be at stake. Undefeated Londoner Hamzah Sheeraz will challenge for a world title for the first time against WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames.

