Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford will fight for undisputed welterweight championship

Errol Spence Jr. reacts during a world welterweight championship boxing match against Yordenis Ugas, from Cuba, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Spence and Terence Crawford will meet in a much anticipated showdown when they fight for the undisputed welterweight championship July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will meet in a much anticipated showdown when they fight for the undisputed welterweight championship July 29 in Las Vegas.

“Finally giving the fans what they want!” Spence posted on Instagram. “This one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one sided (butt) whooping one of the biggest fight(s) of the century!”

Both boxers are undefeated — Spence is 28-0 with 22 knockouts and Crawford is 38-0 with 29 KOs.

Spence holds the IBF, WBC and WBA belts, and Crawford is the WBO champion.

