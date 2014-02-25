It's Mayweather vs. Maidana May 3

All speculation regarding who Floyd Mayweather’s next opponent will be can be put to rest.

Three days after Amir Khan tweeted that he wouldn’t be taking on Mayweather, Golden Boy Promotions announced Monday the WBC welterweight champion will take on WBA belt holder Marcos Maidana on May 3, live on SHOWTIME pay-per-view.

A venue for the tilt was not part of the announcement, but the Las Vegas MGM Grand and Barclays Center in Brooklyn are rumored to be the top two destinations.

"I am extremely happy to be facing Floyd Mayweather because it will give me the opportunity to show the world that I am the best welterweight in the division," said Maidana. "I just handed a great defensive fighter his first loss and I plan to do the same to Mayweather. I don't care whether he's the best and undefeated. I will bring some real Latino power to him on May 3rd."

Maidana’s impressive unanimous-decision win over Adrien Broner on Dec. 12 quickly added him to Mayweather’s short list. Maidana (35-3) easily defeated Broner, scoring a 117-109, 115-109, 115-110 decision. Broner was knocked down in the second and eighth rounds.

“Marcos Maidana’s last performance immediately brought him to my attention,” said Mayweather, who turned 37 Monday. “He is an extremely skilled fighter who brings knockout danger to the ring. I think this is a great fight for me and he deserves the opportunity to see if he can do what 45 others have tried to do before him – beat me.”

Mayweather (45-0) kept his career record unblemished with a majority decision (116-112, 114-114, 117-111) victory over Canelo Alvarez last September.

This will be the third of a six-fight deal with SHOWTIME for Mayweather. Mayweather scored a unanimous-decision victory over Robert Guerrero in the first bout of the contract.

Said Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer: "In Marcos Maidana, Floyd Mayweather may be in for his toughest opponent ever. Maidana is the type of fighter who will find out if Floyd still belongs on top of the pound-for-pound list. He's strong, tough and aggressive. He in giving Adrien Broner his first loss, he showed that he won't be intimidated by talk, a big fight atmosphere or an unbeaten record. I give Floyd a lot of credit for stepping up to the plate and testing himself once again. He is a true warrior, and the fans will be the winners on May 3rd."

Speculation of Mayweather's next opponent ran rampant, with Khan, Maidana, Timothy Bradley and even Manny Pacquiao rumored to be on the short list. All of that was put to bed on Monday.

As for Khan, who said he felt "disrespected" by Mayweather for not responding to a contract proposal, he would consider fighting on the undefeated welterweight's undercard if it made financial sense.