LI's Jamel Herring returns to boxing as part of Broadway Boxing event

Jamel Herring never really left boxing. Yes, he announced his retirement from fighting in 2022. But Herring quickly transitioned to the role of ringside commentator for Top Rank and immersed himself in the TV side of the business.

“Week in and week out, I was commentating,” said Herring. “You feel the atmosphere of the crowd. You see the great fights up close, that will give you the hunger again. That will definitely draw you back in.”

Herring (23-4) officially returns to the ring Tuesday in the main event on Lou DiBella's Broadway Boxing card at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. Herring meets unbeaten Nick Molina (13-0) in a junior lightweight bout that will headline the card to be televised by DAZN. In honor of Veterans Day, DiBella said that proceeds from the event will go to support Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York.

"I’m thrilled to be promoting this show honoring our veterans to whom we all owe so much,” said DiBella, who is celebrating 20 years of his Broadway Boxing series. “With everything going on in the world, it’s a great time to bring attention to our veterans. There is not a more perfect fighter to headline this event than Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring, a champion and proud Marine veteran.”

Herring, who is from Coram, enlisted in the Marines in 2003. After serving a tour of duty in Fallujah, Iraq, he joined the Marine Corps boxing team and later represented the U.S. at the 2012 Olympics. Herring turned pro later that year and, in May of 2018, won the WBO junior lightweight world title with a win over Masayuki Ito.

After three successful title defenses, Herring, 38, lost the crown to Shakur Stevenson. He retired after dropping a decision to Jamaine Ortiz in May of 2022. Herring said it took about two weeks in the gym to get back into the swing of things. He credits new trainer, Wayne McCullough, a former Olympian and pro champion, with elevating his game.

"I’ve started learning things that I never knew I could do,” said Herring. “It’s great to be fighting in front of the hometown crowd. Whenever we can do something for a great cause, I am happy to give back. Anything to shine a light on veterans is worth it to me.”