SportsBoxing

Boxer John Cooney dies a week after Celtic super-featherweight title defeat

Boxer John Cooney listens during a news conference, Nov. 23,...

Boxer John Cooney listens during a news conference, Nov. 23, 2023, in Dublin. Credit: AP/Brian Lawless

By The Associated Press

BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Irish boxer John Cooney has died a week after being taken into intensive care following his Celtic super-featherweight title defeat to Nathan Howells in Belfast.

The death of the 28-year-old Cooney was announced on Saturday in a statement published by his promoter Mark Dunlop on behalf of the Cooney family and his fiancee Emmaleen.

“After a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," the statement said. "He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John ‘the Kid’ Cooney.”

Cooney's fight with Howells was stopped in the ninth round at Ulster Hall.

Cooney subsequently underwent surgery after it was discovered he had an intracranial hemorrhage.

“Mr. and Mrs. Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers," the statement said.

The bout with Welsh boxer Howells was Cooney's first defense of the Celtic super-featherweight title.

Cooney won the title with a win over Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023, but spent a year out of the ring with a hand injury. He returned in October with a victory over Tampela Maharusi.

More boxing news

Boxer John Cooney dies a week after Celtic super-featherweight title defeat
Jake Paul punches back at Canelo Alvarez, calling him a 'money-hungry squirrel'1m read
Canelo Alvarez changes course, drops Jake Paul fight to sign big deal with Riyadh Season1m read
Shields outpoints Perkins to win 1st undisputed heavyweight bout in women's boxing1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME