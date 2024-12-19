SportsBoxing

Katie Taylor retains top spot as Ireland's most admired athlete

Katie Taylor the undisputed lightweight champion speaks to the media...

Katie Taylor the undisputed lightweight champion speaks to the media at Dublin castle, Ireland, May 18, 2023, Credit: AP/Peter Morrison

By The Associated Press

DUBLIN — Champion boxer Katie Taylor has been named Ireland's “most admired athlete” for the eighth straight year, and two other women round out the top three.

Taylor took 15% of the vote in the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index, released on Thursday, a month after she retained her undisputed super lightweight championship in a unanimous decision over Amanda Serrano.

Next on the list was sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke (11%) followed by two-time Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington (10%).

The Olympic rowing gold medal pair Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy jointly were fourth with rugby international Bundee Aki, and trailblazing jockey Rachael Blackmore was next.

The 38-year-old Taylor beat Serrano in a slugfest at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys before the co-main event of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Paul won a unanimous decision but the real fireworks on the evening were provided by Taylor and Serrano — in a rematch of their epic 2022 bout at Madison Square Garden also won by Taylor.

In the annual survey of 1,000 people, national pride appears to be as much a factor as support of specific sports — as boxing doesn't rank among the favorites. Gaelic Games topped the list, followed by soccer and rugby.

