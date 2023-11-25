SportsBoxing

Katie Taylor beats Chantelle Cameron in rematch and becomes two-weight undisputed champion

By The Associated Press

DUBLIN — Katie Taylor avenged her only professional loss by beating Chantelle Cameron in a majority decision on Saturday night to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

The Irishwoman improved to 23-1 after the judges scored the Dublin fight 98-92, 96-94 and 95-95 at 3Arena in Dublin, six months after a majority decision went Cameron's way in the same venue.

The 37-year-old Taylor, whose lightweight belts weren't on the line, now adds Cameron's world super-lightweight titles at 140 pounds.

“That was the longest six months of my life waiting for this rematch,” Taylor said in the ring. “Tonight, you've seen the real me, and when I box like that nobody can beat me.”

Taylor said she's open to a third fight with Cameron and named Ireland's largest stadium as a location.

“Let's get the trilogy at Croke Park,” she said of the 82,000-capacity venue.

It was Cameron's first professional loss. The 32-year-old Englishwoman's record is 18-1.

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron fight during their undisputed...

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron fight during their undisputed super lightweight title boxing match at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Liam McBurney

