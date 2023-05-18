Katie Taylor faces Chantelle Cameron in Ireland homecoming title fight

DUBLIN — Ireland’s favorite athlete has the homecoming she's always wanted.

Katie Taylor has fought in London, New York, Philadelphia and Boston but never in Ireland during her professional career.

The 3Arena in Dublin is sold out — no surprise there after Taylor and Amanda Serrano packed Madison Square Garden a year ago. And Dublin Castle — last in the international headlines for a dinner banquet celebrating U.S. President Joe Biden's visit — hosted the final news conference before Taylor challenges Chantelle Cameron on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Taylor is trying to become a two-weight undisputed champion by stepping up to her British opponent's 140-pound super-lightweight division. The Olympic champion with legions of Irish fans around the world finally has a pro fight on home soil.

“The atmosphere is going to be electric. It’s been a long time coming," said Taylor (22-0, 6 KO), the lightweight champion.

Electric yes, but the homecoming also underscores Ireland's complicated relationship with boxing. It's the country's most-successful Olympic sport yet there's been no big-time professional bouts since gunmen opened fire during a weigh-in at a Dublin hotel in 2016.

U.S. authorities said the attack was part of a feud between rival drug trafficking gangs and that Daniel Kinahan was the intended target. Kinahan was one of the founders of MTK Global, a boxing management company that closed shortly after the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, announced a reward of $5 million for information that will lead to the “financial destruction” of the Kinahan crime gang or the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

Ireland's Katie Taylor arrives for a lightweight championship boxing match against Amanda Serrano on April 30, 2022, in New York. Taylor and Claressa Shields have used their Olympic success as a springboard into the pro ranks — headlining cards, selling out big arenas and garnering more media attention to help push the women's game into the mainstream. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

“I definitely love the fact I am bringing big-time boxing back to the country,” said Taylor, who won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. “We love our sport. We are a nation who produces phenomenal fighters. We just love the noble art I guess."

Taylor is a minus-210 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

TOUGH TASK

Cameron (17-0, 8 KO) is fully capable of spoiling the Taylor's party.

The 32-year-old British fighter beat American opponent Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi in November to become the undisputed super-lightweight champion. She initially moved up in weight because she wasn't getting a shot to fight Taylor. Now, Cameron is putting her belts on the line against Ireland's " most-admired " athlete.

Like other female fighters, Cameron credits Taylor with helping elevate the sport for women.

“There’s a lot of respect there, but this is my career and my legacy and I’m coming to win,” she said. “I'm hungry. I'm motivated.”

They've squared off once before — as amateurs at the 2011 European championships — with Taylor winning.

Cameron is bigger but slower than Taylor and trainer Jamie Moore says it's “nearly impossible” to out-box the Irish champion, who is not a big puncher. So look for Cameron to push forward and use her three-inch height and reach advantage to make Taylor uncomfortable.

Taylor's longtime trainer, Ross Enamait, said Cameron is “big, strong and busy” and makes for “a tougher fight than Serrano.”

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

The original plan was a Taylor-Serrano rematch after last year's slugfest that reportedly earned both fighters at least $1 million each. Serrano pulled out because of an injury.

Taylor immediately turned to Cameron, saying “let's go” to the Northampton native on social media in what amounts to trash talk for the ever-humble Irishwoman. Cameron quickly accepted and the May 20 homecoming was intact.

“We could have went the easier route and chosen and easier opponent but that's not how we operate. I want the toughest fights,” Taylor said.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says it’s the first time two reigning undisputed world champions in the four-belt era will square off.

Taylor, who last fought in Ireland in 2016 as an amateur, said they'll revisit a Serrano rematch after the Cameron fight.

A native of Bray, a coastal town just south of Dublin, Taylor has gone the full 10 rounds against her last nine opponents, including a unanimous decision over Karen Carabajal in October in London.

Taylor, who trains in Connecticut, has had close calls against both Serrano — who appeared close to putting Taylor away in the middle rounds — and Delfine Persoon.

On the undercard, WBA world super-welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KO) of Britain will try to defend her title against Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KO), the former longtime welterweight champion from Norway.