Boxing rising star Lauren Price dreams of 'selling out stadiums' like Katie Taylor

LONDON — Lauren Price is following the Katie Taylor blueprint to boxing success.

The Welsh welterweight outclassed Natasha Jonas on Friday night at Royal Albert Hall to retain her WBA title and pick up the WBC and IBF belts.

“You’ve seen it with Katie Taylor, she’s got a nation behind her in Ireland. I’ve got Wales,” Price said. “She’s an Olympic champion. I’m an Olympic champion. I really honestly feel like I could be going and selling out stadiums. That’s the dreams that I've got.”

Price was too quick for the 40-year-old Jonas over 10 rounds and easily won by unanimous decision to improve to 9-0.

Taylor, the undisputed super lightweight champion, has been involved in some of the biggest and best women's bouts. The 38-year-old Irishwoman will face Amanda Serrano for a third time on July 11 at Madison Square Garden.

“You’ve seen Katie Taylor, what she’s doing. I feel like I can follow in her footsteps,” said the 30-year-old Price, who won a gold medal for Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Price needs the WBO belt to become the undisputed champion. It is held by Mikaela Mayer, who faces English fighter Sandy Ryan on March 29 in Las Vegas.

Lauren Price, left, and Natasha Jonas battle during their IBF, IBO and WBC world welterweight bout at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Friday March 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

Mayer, a 34-year-old American, wants Price next if she can beat Ryan a second time.

“I got a job to do March 29th but I fully expect to be sharing the ring with Price later this year,” Mayer wrote on her social media accounts.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom said he and Price will attend the bout in Las Vegas in hopes of sealing a Price vs. Mayer matchup if the American retains her belt.

“That’s the fight that makes sense in boxing terms,” he said.

Price, who at one time captained the Wales under-19 women's soccer team, has a location in mind.

“As an international football player," she said, "I've played football in Cardiff City Stadium for Wales and for Cardiff. One day I would love to box there.”