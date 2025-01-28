Jake, Logan Paul suggest their next fight is against each other on HBO Max

SportsBoxing

Mike Tyson, left, fights Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing...

Mike Tyson, left, fights Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

Brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul made social media announcements Tuesday that suggested their next fight will be against each other and aired on HBO Max.

Calling it the “moment you've waited a decade for,” the posts featured a head-to-head shot of the brothers with a March 27 date and the HBO Max logo. Further details were not included in the posts.

Jake Paul, 28, and Logan Paul, 29, are both YouTube stars who know how to create a buzz. Their exhibitions have drawn the interest of the biggest names in combat sports. Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in November in an eight-round unanimous decision. Logan Paul went the distance in an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

An HBO Max fight would be a first for the Pauls, who have had their bouts aired on platforms such as DAZN, Showtime, Fanmio, ESPN+ and Netflix.

Jake Paul and Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, broke records. Promoters said in November that the Tyson-Paul fight was the highest-grossing combat sports event ever in Texas, pulling in $18.1 million. BetMGM said the bout was by far its most-bet boxing or mixed-martial arts fight, taking three times the number of bets and four times the money of any combat sport in its history.

Logan Paul is a part-time performer for World Wrestling Entertainment. He has been wildly successful in WWE, having claimed the United States Championship and participated in several premium live events. The fight with his brother would be just weeks before WrestleMania, the biggest event on the pro wrestling calendar.

It’s unclear whether a fight between Logan Paul and former UFC champion Conor McGregor will happen. McGregor said in December that he was in “preliminary agreements” with the family of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to fight Logan Paul in India.

